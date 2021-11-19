 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capital W: As Kyle Rittenhouse jury deliberates, America awaits the fallout

Capital W: As Kyle Rittenhouse jury deliberates, America awaits the fallout

The jury could return a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial any time now. The National Guard has been activated. Politicians have been spotted outside the courthouse. Late night comedians have piled on the 75-year-old judge. A decision either way could ignite tempers, vitriol, violence or worse all right before Thanksgiving dinner. Take a deep breath and read this well-reasoned analysis

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Zoo pelicans moved to heated enclosure ahead of winter in Czech Republic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics