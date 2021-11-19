Capital W: As Kyle Rittenhouse jury deliberates, America awaits the fallout

The jury could return a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial any time now. The National Guard has been activated. Politicians have been spotted outside the courthouse. Late night comedians have piled on the 75-year-old judge. A decision either way could ignite tempers, vitriol, violence or worse all right before Thanksgiving dinner. Take a deep breath and read this well-reasoned analysis.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the Legislature's redistricting maps. Not much more to say about that.
- Lots of environmental news this week from Chris Hubbuch. A Jefferson County judge reinstated the wolf hunt, the Wisconsin Supreme Court is taking up the Natural Resources Board squatter case and the DNR abandoned a rule-making process to protect groundwater from nitrates.
- Kelly Meyerhofer reports Republicans Robin Vos and Rebecca Kleefisch see critical race theory as the key to winning in 2022, failed Mequon-Thiensville School Board recall notwithstanding, or something like that.
- This week's good news: The unemployment rate took an unexpected dip after the BLS found a "data distortion" that had inflated the number, possibly for months. DWD still says the end of extended unemployment benefits in September has not caused a significant increase in job seekers.
