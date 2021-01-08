Capital W: A week of turbulence in Washington

Bipartisanship is found in ever diminishing quantities in the contemporary American political landscape, but Wisconsin's congressional delegation found it this week in a shared denunciation of a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters that stormed the U.S. Capitol in order to prevent President-elect Joe Biden's win from becoming official.
The mob failed in that endeavor, but the brief interlude in mind-numbing partisan vitriol it contributed to was of course short-lived, and more than 120 House Republicans and a handful of Senate Republicans went on to object to the electoral votes for Biden in select battleground states based on unfounded claims of election "irregularities."
Just two members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation, Republican U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald and Tom Tiffany, ended up objecting to Biden electors.
The mob has prompted some Democrats, including some in Wisconsin's congressional delegation, to seek Trump's impeachment less than two weeks from his departure from the White House.
Things aren't just popping in Washington. This week in Madison, Assembly Republicans passed a doomed COVID-19 relief bill that has neither the support of the Republican-controlled Senate, nor Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
Tags
- Politicsintro
- National Convention
- Capital
- Block
- Mayor
- Wisconsin
- Attempt
- Democrats
- Lame Duck
- Law
- Institutes
- Supreme Court
- Josh Kaul
- Constitutionality
- Sean Duffy
- Attorney
- Gop
- Retirement
- Week
- Jim Sensenbrenner
- Shake-up
- Paul Ryan
- Journal
- Matt Defour
- Story
- Literature
- Tip
- Republican Party
- Truax Field
- School
- John Nygren
- Test
- Neighborhood
- Buyback
- Legislation
- Weaponry
- Military
- Polling
- Legislature
- Comment
- Beto O'rourke
- Majority
- Scott Fitzgerald
- Funding
- Carolyn Stanford Taylor
- Superintendent
- Election
- Parliament
- Momentum
- Hotline
- Scott Walker
- Vacancy
- Mitchell Schmidt
- Ron Johnson
- Hall Pass
- Ministries
- Sonny Perdue
- Congressional District
- Pass
- Lawmaker
- Democrat
- Economist
- Job
- Student
- Policy
- Slur
- Education
- School District
- Security Guard
- Government
- Economics
- Ray Cross
- Gun Control
- Freeze
- Supporter
- University
- Work
- Journalism
- Publishing
- Professor
- Agency
- Grad Student
- Uw
- Finance
- Riley Vetterkind
- Athlete
- Republican
- O'trump-district
- Sen.
- Senate
- Secretary
- Poll
- Trump
- Impeachment
- Support
- Voter
- Charles Franklin
- Wisconsin National Guard
- Sentinel
- Brad Schimel
- Donald P. Dunbar
- Adjutant General
- Marquette Law School
- National Guard
- Reckoning
- Prison
- Lawsuit
- Appeals Court
- Tax
- Judge
- State
- Donald Trump
- White House
- Nominee
- Mike Huebsch
- Endorsement
- Mark Pocan
- Guy
- Bank
- Revenue
- Budget
- Marijuana
- Uw Board Of Regents
- Report
- Ticket
- Candidate
- Shortage
- Swing State
- Pence
- Veep
- Card Game
- Secret Hitler
- Liberal
- Senator
- Steve Nass
- Federal Deficit
- Industry
- Surplus
- Absentee Ballot
- Vote
- Primary
- Dan Kelly
- Emily Hamer
- News
- Bernie Sanders
- Campus
- First Amendment
- Sarah Godlewski
- Co-worker
- State Employee
- Second Amendment
- Signaling
- Jill Karofsky
- Commerce
- Calculation
- Sick Leave
- Unemployment Benefit
- Public Policy
- Restaurant
- Restriction
- University Of Wisconsin System
- Fred Risser
- Chris Taylor
- Lawyer
- Deadline
- Re-election
- Conservative
- U.s. Supreme Court
- Estimate
- Constitution
- Jennifer Shilling
- Ross
- Business Community
- Worker
- Pandemic
- Economy
- Increase
- Medicine
- Stay-at-home
- Plan
- Park
- Justice
- Democratic National Committee
- Welfare
- County
- Wisconsin Supreme Court
- Wisconsin Elections Commission
- Administration
- Police
- Answer
- Peacekeeping
- Expert
- Conversation
- Kelly Meyerhofer
- Board Member
- Private School
- Trump Administration
- Statue
- Protester
- Protest
- Politics
- Activist
- Mob
- Confrontation
- Win
- Discussion
- Republicans
- Kayla Huynh
- Tony Evers
- Convention
- Mandate
- Employee
- Finalist
- Federal Government
- Milwaukee
- Foxconn
- Approval
- Elizabeth Beyer
- Kanye West
- Tammy
- Gwen
- Joe Biden
- Kenosha
- Visit
- Committee
- Ruling
- Dane County
- Green Party
- Brian Hagedorn
- Elector
- Ballot
- Rally
- Madison
- Voting Right
- Lower Court
- State Supreme Court
- Ilana Rovner
- Election Day
- Crisis
- Voting
- Alberta Darling
- Robin Vos
- Chair
- Press Conference
- Electoral College
- Certification
- Fee
- Trump Campaign
- Hunting License
- Challenge
- Associated Press
- Capital W
- Prediction
- Hornet
- Decade
- Murder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!