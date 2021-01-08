 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capital W: A week of turbulence in Washington

Capital W: A week of turbulence in Washington

Bipartisanship is found in ever diminishing quantities in the contemporary American political landscape, but Wisconsin's congressional delegation found it this week in a shared denunciation of a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters that stormed the U.S. Capitol in order to prevent President-elect Joe Biden's win from becoming official. 

The mob failed in that endeavor, but the brief interlude in mind-numbing partisan vitriol it contributed to was of course short-lived, and more than 120 House Republicans and a handful of Senate Republicans went on to object to the electoral votes for Biden in select battleground states based on unfounded claims of election "irregularities." 

Just two members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation, Republican U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald and Tom Tiffany, ended up objecting to Biden electors. 

The mob has prompted some Democrats, including some in Wisconsin's congressional delegation, to seek Trump's impeachment less than two weeks from his departure from the White House. 

Things aren't just popping in Washington. This week in Madison, Assembly Republicans passed a doomed COVID-19 relief bill that has neither the support of the Republican-controlled Senate, nor Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. 

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greg Gard says he wasn't comfortable having Badgers men's basketball team play at Penn State
Wisconsin Badgers Men's Basketball

Greg Gard says he wasn't comfortable having Badgers men's basketball team play at Penn State

“I really looked at it from a standpoint being a parent myself, that if we walked into a known risky situation and we had something go wrong and we got the virus transmitted somehow — hopefully not, but if that happened — I couldn’t honestly look at my players and their parents and say I’m confident in the environment we’re walking into," UW coach Greg Gard said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics