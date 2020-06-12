Capital W: A reminder that politicians don't want the public looking behind the curtain

Republican leaders were enraged this week to learn a staffer for Gov. Tony Evers had secretly recorded their phone conversation in which they expressed mild interest in working together to protect public health. The move likely reduced the level of trust between the parties from "hot mess" to "bastards!" Evers promised never to allow such a brazen discourtesy to happen again. Which is a shame, because rarely does the public get to glimpse behind the political curtain to hear what leaders really think

