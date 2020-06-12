Capital W: A reminder that politicians don't want the public looking behind the curtain

Republican leaders were enraged this week to learn a staffer for Gov. Tony Evers had secretly recorded their phone conversation in which they expressed mild interest in working together to protect public health. The move likely reduced the level of trust between the parties from "hot mess" to "bastards!" Evers promised never to allow such a brazen discourtesy to happen again. Which is a shame, because rarely does the public get to glimpse behind the political curtain to hear what leaders really think.
- Breaking this morning: The sole finalist for the UW System president job has withdrawn. Regents president Drew Petersen called it a "dark day," which is funny because the finalist is from Alaska and it's June and the university wouldn't release the names of other candidates.
- In an interview with Riley Vetterkind, Rep. Chris Taylor wouldn't rule out a future run for Wisconsin Supreme Court after Evers appointed the former policy director for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin as a Dane County judge.
- Kelly Meyerhofer reports on a local private school that wrung its hands so hard over receiving $1.1 million in COVID-19 relief funds that six board members resigned. The Trump administration won't release a list of others awash in taxpayer-funded forgivable loans.
- President Trump is flailing in swing state and national polls. A longtime Republican Milwaukee voter helps explain why.
