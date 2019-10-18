The Madison School District faced backlash this week for firing a black security guard who repeated a racial slur he told a student not to use, Logan Wroge reports. It's at least the eighth such incident dating back to last year where the district has applied a zero-tolerance policy to staff members uttering racial slurs. In one case last year, a white female teacher was suspended after asking a black student who had called a white student a racial slur how she would feel if she were called a different racial slur. It appears, as a rule, the district is not providing detailed context about what happened in each case, which means it might have two one-size-fits-all policy problems on its hands.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political news and analysis from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Signs continue to point to a manufacturing recession affecting the state's largest industry. After the August jobs survey found the biggest year-over-year drop in state manufacturing jobs since the recession, September responded, "Hold my beer."
- Two stories highlight the impact of the Gov. Scott Walker years: Mitchell Schmidt reports Wisconsin's bank account reached $1 billion for the first time ever in 2019, something aided by the steadily growing national economy, but also higher public employee contributions to pension and health insurance premiums under Act 10.
- And Riley Vetterkind reports Wisconsin now ranks near the bottom of states in collecting federal funds, something aided by the state's refusal to accept the Medicaid expansion.
- Finally, the robots are coming. Get over it.
