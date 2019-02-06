Capital Newspapers Circulation Department
With a significant ice storm forecast for our delivery area, our carriers may not be able to safely deliver your papers at the usual time.
To access the e-Edition of your paper, simply click on the appropriate link listed below:
http://madisonstatejournal.wi.newsmemory.com/
http://www.wiscnews.com/portagedailyregister/eedition
http://www.wiscnews.com/baraboonewsrepublic/eedition
https://www.wiscnews.com/bdc/eedition/
http://madisoncaptimes.wi.newsmemory.com/
We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause.
Please contact our customer service department at 1-800-362-8333 if you do not receive your paper by the following day.
Capital Newspapers Circulation Department