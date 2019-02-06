Capital Newspapers Circulation Department

 With a significant ice storm forecast for our delivery area, our carriers may not be able to safely deliver your papers at the usual time. 

To access the e-Edition of your paper, simply click on the appropriate link listed below:

http://madisonstatejournal.wi.newsmemory.com/ 

http://www.wiscnews.com/portagedailyregister/eedition 

http://www.wiscnews.com/baraboonewsrepublic/eedition 

https://www.wiscnews.com/bdc/eedition/ 

http://madisoncaptimes.wi.newsmemory.com/

We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause.

Please contact our customer service department at 1-800-362-8333 if you do not receive your paper by the following day.

