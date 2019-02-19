Because you are a regular Cap Times reader, I want to make sure you know about a Madison School Board candidate forum we're hosting at East High School on Tuesday, March 19.
With the primary election wrapped up earlier this week, the field is set in all three races and this 90-minute forum will provide a great opportunity to hear the contenders and make an informed choice.
The moderators will be Cap Times education reporter Negassi Tesfamichael and managing editor Taylor Kilgore of the Simpson Street Free Press, which provides journalism and writing training for Dane County students in grades 3 through 12.
The two finalists in each race are as follows:
Seat 3: Kaleem Caire and Cris Carusi
Seat 4: David Blaska and Ali Muldrow
Seat 5: TJ Mertz and Ananda Mirilli
The forum is free and will take place in the auditorium at East High, 2222 East Washington Ave., 7-8:30 p.m. If you do plan to come, please RSVP on our Facebook event page to help give us a sense of how many people will be there and to help promote the event. (For those of you who don’t use Facebook, though, please know that this isn’t required.)
Chris Murphy
Managing Editor
The Cap Times