Comfortable in retirement, Jordy Nelson also looks at Packers and believes ‘I definitely think I could have helped them’ the past 2 seasons
Dumped by the Packers after 10 years following the 2017 season, Nelson last played in 2018 in his one and only season with the Oakland Raiders.
Manna Cafe is closing after 15 years, and in a letter to customers, the owners write: "Please understand -- this is the hardest moment of our lives."
“The focus of this guidance is to provide considerations for district and school leaders to plan and implement a safe, efficient, and equitable return to school,” Deputy State Superintendent Mike Thompson wrote in an email last Friday.
A judge will allow Kennedy DeNoble to seek expungement of her felony conviction.
An Evers spokeswoman said the governor wasn't aware of the recording, which she said "was intended for internal use only to inform detailed note taking and planning next steps."
In the Rose Garden on Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump announced an executive order designed to make police more accountable to the communities they serve. He did so without a mask on. And by the look of a video the White House sent out on Twitter shortly afterward, almost no one in attendance wore a mask either.
The concept of the 42,000-square-foot store is international groceries on one side and an eclectic mix of food stalls on the other. The two parts of the store are meant to complement each other.
Multiple crashes caused fatalities and numerous injuries in the northbound lanes of I-90/94/39 early Friday.
"It’s clear they have important process issues to work out," the candidate said.