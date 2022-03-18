Candidate Q&A: Columbus School Board

Four candidates, including one incumbent (I), are vying for two seats on the Columbus School Board in the April 5 election. One candidate, Joseph Hammer, did not respond. The terms are for three years.

Joseph Hammer

Age: No response

Address: 162 E. School St., Columbus

Family: No response

Job: No response

Prior elected office: No response

Other public service: No response

Education: No response

Email or website: hammerjt06@sbcglobal.net

Mike O'Brien (I)

Age: 73

Address: 241 Chapin St., Columbus

Family: Widowed with three grown children

Job: Retired

Prior elected office: Columbus School Board for 32 years

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor's degree, UW-Oshkosh, master's degree in science, UW-Madison

Email or website: None

Chris Roelke

Age: 47

Address: Manning Street, Columbus

Family: Married with six children

Job: Registered nurse, Aya Healthcare; captain, U.S. Army Reserve

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Active duty and reserve military, 19 years; service officer, Columbus VFW for six years; member, American Legion, four years; assistant coach, Columbus Baseball Organization, two years; member, Oddfellows Tri-county Lodge, five years

Education: Columbus High School; bachelor’s degree in nursing, UW-Oshkosh

Martha Rule

Age: 41

Address: 770 S Charles St.

Family: Married with three children

Job: Claims adjuster, American Family Insurance Claims Services

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Columbus Aquatic Center Board, three years

Education: Columbus High School, bachelor's degree in history and English, UW-Madison

Email or Website: facebook.com/ruleforcolumbusschoolboard

Q&A

What unique expertise or perspective do you bring to the School Board?

O'Brien: Over many years I have been involved in many experiences in the educational field as a Columbus School Board member and educator. Recently, our school board has been actively involved in a school building addition/remodel project and the hiring of a new superintendent. I had many unique educational experiences over 32 years as a teacher, athletic director, assistant principal, basketball coach, and golf coach.

Roelke: I graduated from Columbus, and have been involved in the community for 40 years. I have four children in school now and am acutely aware of the strengths and weakness of the District. I was fortunate to receive assistance in the Special Education program in Columbus and then prosper in life. I will listen to everyone and be more open and transparent than the board has been in the recent past. I am a veteran have the leadership experience and integrity to lead a complex organization to success.

Rule: My perspective is unique because I have strong ties to our school district in the past, present and future. I publicly advocated for our recent facilities referendum and I spent my childhood being educated in our local schools. Most importantly, I'm a working mom with children in the district and I support the important work our educators do every day.

What's a new idea you have for making the district more efficient while maintaining high educational quality?

O'Brien: Continuing our school district's work with mental health screening is a must. Our district must keep working at increasing growth in achievement, targeting interventions, and building on foundations in ELA and math.

Roelke: Columbus school district has added more full time administration positions than teaching positions in the last 20 years. I believe that at least one administration position could be eliminated and the funds redirected to classroom staff salary. We need to not only communicate with parents, but involve them in the educational process.

Rule: School board, staff, community volunteers, administration and students should work together to craft a district energy policy focused on sustainability and efficiency.

What would you ask lawmakers to include in the next state budget to improve K-12 education in your district?

O'Brien: State legislators should work on some form of incentives for young people to look at teaching as a good spot to be part of in our state. College tuition incentives, state funding for starting wages, and other incentive possibilities should be considered.

Roelke: State law doesn't allow districts to save for future capitol expenses. This forces districts to hold referendums and borrow for normal maintenance. That should be changed to allow districts to better plan for facilities maintenance. If my roof were inspected and I was told I would need a new roof in five years, I'd start saving for it now. Districts should be allowed to do the same. Right now there is a severe shortage of educators in the industrial arts/tech ed field.

Rule: Funds for school districts to locally address their specific teacher retention and recruitment needs, funds to continue meal programs and funds for specific job training like the CNA program we offered for our high school students in the past.