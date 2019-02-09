Signing Yasmani Grandal (above right) to a one-year, $18.5 million deal gave the Brewers one of baseball's best-hitting catchers. A switch-hitter with power, Grandal will lengthen the batting order after Manny Pina and others struggled at the plate last season.
However, Brewers fans won't forget the mysterious problem Grandal had with passed balls during the playoffs. He is considered above average as a thrower and pitch-framer, so he'll be a huge upgrade − that is unless he has developed a case of the yips catching the ball.