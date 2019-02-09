The back end of the bullpen − Corey Knebel (above left), Jeremy Jeffress and Josh Hader − that was so dominant last season returns intact. Fans will want to know who the closer is, but Counsell might use them on a case-by-case basis once again.
More important will be the Brewers' ability to build the depth Counsell needs to continue his creative use of the bullpen.
Stearns gave up the Brewers' Competitive Balance Round A Draft pick to Texas for left-handed, groundball specialist Alex Claudio, so he'll fill a role. After that, though, things get murky. Some of the prospective starters who don't make the rotation could slide to the bullpen, especially Guerra, who might have found a niche there late last season. Otherwise, Taylor Williams, Matt Albers, Jacob Barnes, Adrian Houser and Aaron Wilkerson are back for more. They will be joined by trade acquisition Bobby Wahl and free agent Jake Petricka.