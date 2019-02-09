For the second consecutive offseason, the Brewers tried but couldn't acquire a big-name starter. Oh well, a piecemeal approach to the rotation netted them 96 wins last year and they may be forced to take the same route again.
At this point, a comeback by Nelson will be a bonus. Veterans Jhoulys Chacin (above), Zach Davies, Chase Anderson and Junior Guerra are back, though only Chacin was starting games late in the season. Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff oozed promise last season and any or all of them could crack the rotation.
Like last year, Stearns has expressed confidence in the depth of the rotation. Still, he did explore trades for several aces and has expressed an interest in free agents Dallas Keuchel and Gio Gonzalez. They are left-handed groundball pitchers who would fit Miller Park, but only Keuchel has the potential to be an ace. Problem is, he would command more money and years in his contract than Gonzalez, who helped the Brewers late last season.