Can I visit my elderly parents if they and I feel fine?

“Caution is the best approach," Remington said. "The price of getting it wrong could be tragic.”

Being with parents who are healthy and in their 60s is less of a concern than with those in their 80s or 90s who have chronic diseases, he said.

"Elderly folks are still at the very highest risk of becoming severely ill," Westergaard said.

Safdar said it would be best to self-quarantine for two weeks before visiting, wear a mask, maintain physical distancing and avoid hugs and kisses. “That might defeat the purpose of going to see them a little bit, but there still might be something you could gain from it," she said.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities generally are not allowing visitors.