After arriving via trade a year ago, Christian Yelich was the runaway winner of the NL MVP award. He has the talent and demeanor to repeat or even top his 2018 performance, but will he have the energy?
Yelich had a whirlwind offseason on the awards circuit and, along with Braun and Moustakas, was the face of recovery efforts for two tragedies − raging wildfires and a mass shooting − in their home area of California.
The Brewers will have to monitor Yelich closely for signs of mental and physical fatigue.
