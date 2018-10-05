The stretch Notre Dame goalie Cale Morris put together over a span of three months last season was remarkable. From Oct. 20 to Jan. 19, he didn’t lose, allowing only 23 goals in 18 appearances (17 starts).
“I don’t think Patrick Roy could have had those numbers in college hockey,” University of Wisconsin coach Tony Granato said.
A 16-game winning streak by the Fighting Irish built a nearly insurmountable lead in the Big Ten standings, and they ran away with the championship in their first year in the conference.
Notre Dame missed out on capping off the season in style when it lost the national championship game, but Morris and Co. are back for another go at it. Mainstays Jake Evans and Andrew Oglevie up front and Jordan Gross and Dennis Gilbert at the back are gone, but if the Irish can even get close to their defensive success from a year ago, they’ll be in good shape.