 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cameran Ratz, sr., G, Portage
0 Comments

Cameran Ratz, sr., G, Portage

  • 0
Cameran Ratz

Portage's Cameran Rats led the Warriors with 9.7 points a game as he leadership grew exponentially last year as a junior. 

She’s a coach for the youth program in Portage, called the Lil’ Warriors, and that mentality comes across when she’s with her varsity teammates, too. Portage coach Jessica Howe said Ratz “wants to be a role model not only as an athlete but also (as a) community member.” Ratz was the Warriors’ leading scorer last year, averaging 9.7 points a game with nine 3s as the Warriors went 1-17.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses victory over Seahawks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics