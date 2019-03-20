Cam Marotta - Marquette

Cam Marotta, 5-10, 175, sr., Mequon (Homestead) 0.4 ppg, 0.0 rpg

Senior guard Cam Marotta, the son of former Marquette great Marc Marotta, has appeared in seven games for the Golden Eagles, scoring three points.

