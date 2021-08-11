 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caleb Huff, sr., Watertown
0 Comments

Caleb Huff, sr., Watertown

  • 0
Caleb Huff

Watertown's Caleb Huff runs for a touchdown during Friday's home game against Baraboo.

Huff, one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the Badger Large, threw for 916 yards, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, last fall — often targeting Oliver Meyers. Huff also rushed for 204 yards and eight touchdowns, behind a line led by Caden Maas.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Police: German anti-vax nurse injects 8,600 with saline instead of COVID vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics