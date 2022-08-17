 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cale Drinka

Cale Drinka

School: DeForest

Grade: Senior

Position: Running back

Things to know: Drinka rushed for 1,266 yards and 14 touchdowns last season for the 9-2 Norskies. He was a first-team all-conference pick as a running back in the Badger Large Conference last year (DeForest will be in the Badger Small this season). He was ranked as the No. 13 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.

Quotable: “Cale is as authentic as a person and athlete. No hype with him,” Norskies coach Aaron Mack said. “What you see is what you get and he gives us everything he has. He is a very competitive young man who wants to do what's best for his teammates and our program. He has really matured the last couple of years and we are very excited to see him step up as a leader in our program.”

