 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caden Belling, jr., QB, Lake Mills
0 Comments

Caden Belling, jr., QB, Lake Mills

  • 0

Replacing Adam Moen, the WFCA small school offensive player of the year, will not be easy considering the departure of other key players from a Lake Mills team that went 7-2. But Belling is expected to be tasked with just that. He passed 6-for-8 for 53 yards and rushed four times for 21 yards in limited action.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Reynolds announces ‘Free Guy’ sequel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics