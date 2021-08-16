Replacing Adam Moen, the WFCA small school offensive player of the year, will not be easy considering the departure of other key players from a Lake Mills team that went 7-2. But Belling is expected to be tasked with just that. He passed 6-for-8 for 53 yards and rushed four times for 21 yards in limited action.
Caden Belling, jr., QB, Lake Mills
