 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BY THE NUMBERS

BY THE NUMBERS

Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff

BREWERS' 2020 STARTING PITCHING STATS 

ERA — 4.18 7th/National League

WHIP — 1.23 6th

K — 310 4th

BB — 92 11th

HR — 33 15th

ER — 134 10th

IP — 288.2 7th

K/9 — 3.4 5th

Individually, Brandon Woodruff (above) finished among the NL leaders in just about every major statistical category last season. His 3.05 ERA was ninth among qualifiers while he was fifth with a 0.991 WHIP and 5.05 strikeout/walk ratio and seventh in total strikeouts (91) and strikeouts/nine innings (11.12).

Corbin Burnes finished ninth in the NL with 88 strikeouts.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch this: Lake Mills' Vivian Guerrero hits the winning layup against Prairie du Chien

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics