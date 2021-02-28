 Skip to main content
BY THE NUMBERS

Brewers' Eric Sogard

BREWERS' 2020 THIRD BASEMEN STATS

BA — .200 (14th)

OBP — .279 (15th)

SLG — .295 (14th)

OPS — .574 (15th)

HR — 3 (14th)

K — 50 (9th)

BB — 19 (13th)

Milwaukee's offense ranked near the bottom of the National League in most major statistical categories largely because of an almost complete lack of production at third base. Heading into 2020, the plan was to utilize a platoon of Eric Sogard (above) and Jedd Gyorko at the position, with utilityman Brock Holt getting time there, too.

Holt never got going at the plate and was released after 16 games. Sogard (.209, 1 HR, 10 RBIs, .560 OPS in 30 appearances, 22 starts) was ultimately replaced at third by Urias (.239, 11 RBIs, .602 OPS), with Gyorko (.248, 9 HR, 17 RBIs, .838 OPS) taking over at first when Justin Smoak was released. Despite their need at third base, the Brewers chose to decline their $4.5 million option to bring Gyorko back for 2021.

