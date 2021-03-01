BY THE NUMBERS

Christian Yelich's struggles dragged these numbers down but the possibility of snapping out of his funk with one swing of the bat was still too great a risk for opposing pitchers, who walked him 46 times last season, second only to Bryce Harper of the Phillies in the National League. ... With Lorenzo Cain (above) out, Avisail Garcia moved over to center field where the extra energy needed to play the position might have had something to do with the drop-off in his power numbers. ... Ben Gamel batted .237 with 3 home runs and 10 RBIs in 40 games last season but is in camp with Cleveland this spring after the Brewers non-tendered him over the winter. ... In all, the Brewers used 11 different players in the outfield in 2020.