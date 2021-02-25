 Skip to main content
BY THE NUMBERS

Justin Smoak

BREWERS' 2020 FIRST BASEMEN STATS

BA — .229 (12th/NL)

OBP — .303 (13th)

SLG — .467 (5th)

OPS — .770 (9th)

HR — 14 (1st)

K — 68 (2nd)

BB — 21 (11th)

Justin Smoak (above) began the 2020 season as Milwaukee's first baseman but was designated for assignment after batting .186 (21-for-113) with five home runs, 15 RBIs and a .642 OPS in 33 games (31 starts). After parting ways with Smoak, the Brewers moved Jedd Gyorko into the starting role down the stretch. Gyorko batted .239 with four home runs, eight RBIs and a .762 OPS after taking over and finished the season among the team leaders with a .248 average and .838 OPS, but the Brewers chose to decline their $4.5 million option for 2021.

Jace Peterson (4), Ryon Healy (2), Logan Morrison (2) Ryan Braun (1) and Mark Mathias (1) also made appearances at first base in 2020. Of that group, only Mathias remains on Milwaukee's roster. Peterson is in camp as a non-roster invitee, Healy signed with Hanwha of the Korean Baseball Organization while Braun, Gyorko and Morrison are currently free agents.

