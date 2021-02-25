BY THE NUMBERS

Justin Smoak (above) began the 2020 season as Milwaukee's first baseman but was designated for assignment after batting .186 (21-for-113) with five home runs, 15 RBIs and a .642 OPS in 33 games (31 starts). After parting ways with Smoak, the Brewers moved Jedd Gyorko into the starting role down the stretch. Gyorko batted .239 with four home runs, eight RBIs and a .762 OPS after taking over and finished the season among the team leaders with a .248 average and .838 OPS, but the Brewers chose to decline their $4.5 million option for 2021.