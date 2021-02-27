 Skip to main content
BY THE NUMBERS

Olando Arcia, Luis Urias

BREWERS' 2020 SHORTSTOP STATS

BA — .247 (11th/NL)

OBP — .321 (10th)

SLG — .394 (10th)

OPS — .715 (10th)

HR — 5 (13th)

K — 38 (13th)

BB — 21 (7th)

Orland Arcia (above left) started 52 of Milwaukee's 60 games at shortstop last season and finished tops among everyday players on the roster with a .260 batting average while his .317 on-base percentage, .416 slugging percentage and .734 OPS all ranked fourth on the team. Luis Urias (above right) and Eric Sogard made four starts each at short last season, as well.

