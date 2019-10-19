Jon Gruden has seen a few self-described experts and analytics aficionados suggesting that Aaron Rodgers (above) isn’t on top of his game anymore. From what Gruden, the Oakland Raiders head coach, has watched on film of Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers two-time NFL MVP quarterback, those statistical analyses don’t match up with what he’s seen.
“The stats, I get nauseous with all this. I don't even know what some of these stats mean,” Gruden said during a conference call with Wisconsin reporters at midweek. “I take pride in knowing the stats. I mean FBRs and FBLs and all these damn stats, I don't know what they are. All I know is he wins. He plays his best when the game's on the line. He's had a lot of (roster) turnover. I mean, they've had new receivers roll through there, new running backs and tight ends, different linemen, but the guy manages to thread the needle and make big plays when nothing's there. He can still scramble. I wish we didn't have to play him, honestly, but I look forward to competing against him.”
Six games into the season, it appears Rodgers has truly begun to buy into new head coach Matt LaFleur’s offensive system. Rodgers still extends plays and still occasionally passes up open receivers in search of something better downfield, but he’s consistently gotten the ball out of his hand more quickly than he seemed to last season and has made a host of clutch, accurate throws during the team’s 5-1 start.
“I would say there’s a foundation in the system, and a timing of the system that we wanted,” Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “(The approach) was more focused on what we wanted to accomplish and showing him how we want it to all fit together and just have him put his spin on it at times. But at the same time, merge and make a system that gets the ball out quick or allows us to run the ball, play action — all the things we’re trying to accomplish every game.
“I think he’s getting more comfortable. I think anytime you’ve been in any system for as long as he has and now to go and just call a play — I mean, that’s a challenge. And I think he’s done a really good job.”