Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

The latest in a long line of top-flight offensive linemen to come out of UW, Biadasz takes the responsibility of upholding that lineage seriously.

“We take a lot of pride in the Wisconsin tradition,” Biadasz said. “It's such a rich tradition. I had great guys in front of me and I know they had great guys in front of them, too. Year after year, we always find ways to get better, succeed. My four years there, it's been awesome.”

Biadasz is one of the players who has been hurt by the COVID-19 disruptions to the draft process, having had shoulder surgery in February — making him unable to work out at the combine or at UW’s pro day. His uncertain medical situation probably won’t help his draft stock, but if he falls to Day 3, he could be an excellent value for the team that gets him.