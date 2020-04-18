Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
The latest in a long line of top-flight offensive linemen to come out of UW, Biadasz takes the responsibility of upholding that lineage seriously.
“We take a lot of pride in the Wisconsin tradition,” Biadasz said. “It's such a rich tradition. I had great guys in front of me and I know they had great guys in front of them, too. Year after year, we always find ways to get better, succeed. My four years there, it's been awesome.”
Biadasz is one of the players who has been hurt by the COVID-19 disruptions to the draft process, having had shoulder surgery in February — making him unable to work out at the combine or at UW’s pro day. His uncertain medical situation probably won’t help his draft stock, but if he falls to Day 3, he could be an excellent value for the team that gets him.
“Coming from central Wisconsin itself, I think my background, my dad grew up on a family farm and I've experienced what it's like to do the work throughout the day,” said Biadasz, who came to UW as a defensive lineman but moved to the offensive line during his redshirt freshman year. “I’m going to take that work ethic with me. You've always got to grind. That's what I go off of. I always told myself when I was younger, ‘Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard.’ I always pride myself on that, too.”
