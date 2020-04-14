Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

The former Badger had the most productive three-year career of any running back in NCAA history, rushing for 6,174 yards in his first three seasons in Madison — besting the previous record of 5,596 yards set by Georgia’s Herschel Walker — and scoring 50 touchdowns. Concerns about his lack of pass-catching opportunities out of the backfield and sometimes questionable ball security will likely keep him out of the first round, but his heavy college workload doesn’t seem to have scared off scouts, who are impressed by his consistency and durability.

The two-time Doak Walker award winner ran a blazing 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine and at 5-foot-10 1/4 and 226 pounds, he has shown he can handle the rough-and-tumble ground game. He’s adept at zone runs and sure looks poised to have a long and prosperous NFL career if he resolves his fumbling issues.