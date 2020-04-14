Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
The former Badger had the most productive three-year career of any running back in NCAA history, rushing for 6,174 yards in his first three seasons in Madison — besting the previous record of 5,596 yards set by Georgia’s Herschel Walker — and scoring 50 touchdowns. Concerns about his lack of pass-catching opportunities out of the backfield and sometimes questionable ball security will likely keep him out of the first round, but his heavy college workload doesn’t seem to have scared off scouts, who are impressed by his consistency and durability.
The two-time Doak Walker award winner ran a blazing 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine and at 5-foot-10 1/4 and 226 pounds, he has shown he can handle the rough-and-tumble ground game. He’s adept at zone runs and sure looks poised to have a long and prosperous NFL career if he resolves his fumbling issues.
“I may be in the minority, but I watched eight or nine (Wisconsin) games and I love Jonathan Taylor,” NFL Films draft analyst Greg Cosell said on ESPN Wisconsin last month. “I think he is exactly what you look for as a back. He’s physical, he’s methodical, he’s efficient and he has explosive traits. To me, he’s a top 10 player in the draft. Now, we know running backs rarely get drafted there, but I see him in much the same way — and maybe this is a bold, controversial statement — but I saw him in much the same way I saw Ezekiel Elliott coming out of Ohio State. I think Jonathan Taylor is that good a prospect.”
