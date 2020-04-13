James Morgan, Florida International
Historically, the Packers have used late-round picks to take fliers on quarterbacks they saw as developmental prospects. It worked well under Wolf, who picked seven quarterbacks in the nine drafts he ran in Green Bay and flipped Mark Brunell (fifth round, 1993), Matt Hasselbeck (sixth round, 1998) and Aaron Brooks (fourth round, 1999) for extra draft picks after they served as backups behind Favre. Under Thompson, the Packers took fewer late-round chances on quarterbacks, as Thompson — after taking Rodgers with his first ever pick as GM — took only five other quarterbacks in his next 12 drafts: Furman’s Ingle Martin (fifth round, 2006); Louisville’s Brian Brohm (second round, 2008); LSU’s Matt Flynn (seventh round, 2008); Tennessee-Chattanooga’s B.J. Coleman (seventh round, 2012) and UCLA’s Brett Hundley (fifth round, 2015).
Morgan, who grew up in the Green Bay area and attended Ashwaubenon High School just down Ridge Road from Lambeau Field, was one of the stars of the annual NFL the Packers could add another Day 3 quarterback well worth developing.
“It would be phenomenal. Obviously, that’s my dream growing up,” Morgan said. “Whatever team takes a chance on me I’m extremely excited for. If it works out for the Packers that would be a dream for me obviously, but really excited to be on an active roster.”
