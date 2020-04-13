James Morgan, Florida International

Historically, the Packers have used late-round picks to take fliers on quarterbacks they saw as developmental prospects. It worked well under Wolf, who picked seven quarterbacks in the nine drafts he ran in Green Bay and flipped Mark Brunell (fifth round, 1993), Matt Hasselbeck (sixth round, 1998) and Aaron Brooks (fourth round, 1999) for extra draft picks after they served as backups behind Favre. Under Thompson, the Packers took fewer late-round chances on quarterbacks, as Thompson — after taking Rodgers with his first ever pick as GM — took only five other quarterbacks in his next 12 drafts: Furman’s Ingle Martin (fifth round, 2006); Louisville’s Brian Brohm (second round, 2008); LSU’s Matt Flynn (seventh round, 2008); Tennessee-Chattanooga’s B.J. Coleman (seventh round, 2012) and UCLA’s Brett Hundley (fifth round, 2015).