Zack Baun, Wisconsin
The 6-foot-2, 238-pound Baun was a force as a senior last year for the Badgers, registering 12.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in a breakthrough season that has him on most draft boards as a late first-round pick. With a high football IQ and good speed and athleticism (4.65-second 40-yard dash), he is likely to shift from playing outside linebacker at UW to inside in the NFL, where the game has evolved and his skill set is more desirable inside than the old-school big, thumping inside linebackers built merely to stuff the run and rack up tackles.
His versatility would seem to appeal to the Packers, who could use him both inside and outside in various packages and pair his versatility with Za’Darius Smith’s ability to rush both from the edge and from a hand-in-the-dirt interior defensive line spot on passing downs.
“I’ve met with them a few times — once at the Senior Bowl, and once at the combine,” Baun said in an ESPN Wisconsin interview earlier this month when asked how much interest the Packers had shown in him. “Mike Pettine and that defense, they like to do a lot of different things move a lot of guys around. And I think that’s where I’d fit into that defense. That’s the interesting part — what position will he play? Each team views me in a different way. Some see me as an edge guy. Some view me as a will, a mike, a sam — 4-3, 3-4. Some teams want to see me do a lot of different things in pass-rush packages. I’d say it’s all over the place.”
