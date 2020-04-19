Zack Baun, Wisconsin

The 6-foot-2, 238-pound Baun was a force as a senior last year for the Badgers, registering 12.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in a breakthrough season that has him on most draft boards as a late first-round pick. With a high football IQ and good speed and athleticism (4.65-second 40-yard dash), he is likely to shift from playing outside linebacker at UW to inside in the NFL, where the game has evolved and his skill set is more desirable inside than the old-school big, thumping inside linebackers built merely to stuff the run and rack up tackles.

His versatility would seem to appeal to the Packers, who could use him both inside and outside in various packages and pair his versatility with Za’Darius Smith’s ability to rush both from the edge and from a hand-in-the-dirt interior defensive line spot on passing downs.