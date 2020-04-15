Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin

The former Badger decided to leave Madison with one year of eligibility remaining after catching 59 passes for 901 yards and seven touchdowns last season. That production came after he faced sexual assault allegations for which he was later acquitted — charges that forced him to miss the entire 2018 season and be expelled from school. He was reinstated after being found not guilty last August, and his ability to make plays down the field despite elite speed, and his ability to pluck contested balls in tight coverage make him an intriguing potential Day 3 prospect.

“I just felt like I was ready for it,” Cephus replied when asked why he left UW instead of returning for a senior season. “I felt like I’m at the top of my game — mentally and athletically. I had a chance to play against some really great guys and I was able to go out there and show I can play with the best of them.”

