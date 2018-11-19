Coach: LaVall Jordan, who is 24-14 in his second season with the Bulldogs.
Top scorers: Junior guard Kamar Baldwin (23.3); senior guard Paul Jorgensen (18.7); sophomore center Joey Brunk (15.0).
Road to Atlantis: Beat Miami of Ohio (90-68), Detroit (84-63) and Mississippi (83-76).
Worth noting: Prior to taking over his alma mater last season, Jordan spent one season at UW-Milwaukee, going 11-24. … Baldwin went 12 of 12 from the free throw line against Mississippi. He also leads the team in rebounding (6.7) and assists (5.7). … The Bulldogs are shooting 65.3 percent on 2-point shots, which ranks in the top five nationally according to KenPom.