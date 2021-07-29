Young Blood Beer Co. to build production brewery on South Stoughton Road

"We always thought this was something we could do but we never expected to do as much in cans in the first year as we have," Dufek said.

Planning for Young Blood Beer Co. had been in the works by Dufek and Billy DuPlanty since 2018 with the 2,000-square-foot tasting room that includes a kitchen and fermentation tanks opening in May 2020. On the second floor above Young Blood is a tasting room and event space for Plain Spoke Cocktail Co., a company founded in 2018 by Dufek and which distills its products in an industrial park in Sun Prairie.

The brewpub is in a historic building that most recently was a coffee shop, is less than a block from Capitol Square and across the street from the Majestic Theatre. The Young Blood name was derived after watching the movie "Young Guns," but modified to reflect Madison and specifically King Street, one of the city's earliest collections of businesses.

"We really liked the idea of young blood, invigoration and really bringing something new to the city," DuPlanty said in 2020. "We talked about holding back (and not opening) but right now things are really grim and people need something uplifting. If we're able to weather all of the things that are going on, I mean, we'll be well-situated and be stronger going forward."