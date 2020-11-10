 Skip to main content
Yes, Madison, there is a Santa Claus visit during COVID-19
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

Santa makes a visit with kids at a breakfast with Santa event held at West Towne Mall in 2014.

 Mike DeVries, Cap Times Archives

Though COVID-19 is forcing some new restrictions, the pandemic won't ruin Santa Claus' Christmas spirit, at least not at Madison's East Towne and West Towne malls.

Beginning on Nov. 27, Santa will be available for socially distanced visits with families to share their Christmas lists and take photos, which will look a little different from years' past, according to mall property owner CBL.

Guests will be seated 6 feet away from Santa to minimize risk for spreading the coronavirus, and all guests must wear masks before, during and after photos are taken. 

Santa will be available at both locations 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays until Dec. 23, except for Nov. 30 and Dec. 17. Santa will also be available for photo opportunities on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photo packages for Santa visits start at $39.99.

Any guest wishing to see Santa should make reservations online. Reservations for East Towne Mall can be made at shopeasttowne-mall.com/content/santa, and reservations for West Towne Mall can be made at shopwesttowne-mall.com/content/santa.

Walk-in visits with Santa will be available the first and last hours of the day, based on availability.

