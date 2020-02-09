9 years after telecom deregulation, 911 results in busy signal for some Frontier customers

After a portion of Mike Wright’s shed collapsed on him last year under the weight of several feet of snow, his wife called 911 repeatedly for help to free him from the 10-foot-long pipe and other debris he found himself pinned beneath.

Each time, the rural Mondovi couple said, she got a busy signal.

A busy signal was also all a Mondovi dentist’s office heard when it tried to reach 911 for help with a disabled girl who was choking on a piece of dental equipment a couple of years ago, according to Mondovi volunteer firefighter and street superintendent James Rud.

“Everybody’s frantic because they’ve called five times and got a busy signal on 911,” he said at a Dec. 20 public meeting in Mondovi organized by the city’s administrator to discuss problems with local landline and internet provider Frontier Communications.

If you call 911 and “nobody picks up, your anxiety level goes from a bad situation to a (really) bad situation,” he said.

The inability of rural Wisconsinites to contact 911 in life-threatening emergencies is the most serious consequence of a company that has long been the subject of complaints about poor telephone and internet service in the rural areas of Wisconsin where it is often the only option for either.