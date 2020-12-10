Xcel Energy proposes microgrids to improve reliability for large customers

Xcel Energy wants to provide some users in Wisconsin with custom-built systems of generators and batteries known as microgrids to bolster resilience against violent storms and other disruptions.

The utility has asked regulators to approve a pilot program designed to serve large customers who need “higher than standard” service reliability at datacenters, hospitals and municipal services like first responder stations, communications centers and emergency shelters.

While the program is based on one tested at by its Colorado subsidiary, Xcel said it has heard from Wisconsin customers who would like the service.

The cities of La Crosse and Eau Claire have signaled support for the program and say they hope to use microgrids at their wastewater treatment plants and other public facilities.

La Crosse-based Gundersen Health System has also endorsed the proposal, saying it would reduce upfront costs for customers while providing a simple process for improving reliability.