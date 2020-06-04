You are the owner of this article.
World Dairy Expo Canceled
World Dairy Expo is held each fall in Madison and draws thousands of visitors and animals from around the world. O Thursday, officials announced that this year's event is canceled.

World Dairy Expo, the largest convention and exposition in Dane County, will not be held this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Expo's executive committee announced Thursday the event, that brings in 62,000 people from 100 countries for a week each fall to the Alliant Energy Center, will not be held for the first time in its 53-year history. This year's expo had been scheduled from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3

The event fills hotel rooms and restaurants and has an estimated economic impact on the region of more than $50 million.

“Our collective heart is heavy as we share with you that World Dairy Expo 2020 has been cancelled,” said Scott Bentley, the expo's general manager. “We know how much this hurts; we feel it, too. Please know other options were explored and considered by the World Dairy Expo Executive Committee and staff.”

Part of the reasoning from the executive committee came from the fact that the Alliant Energy Center is a county-owned facility that falls under the jurisdiction of Emergency Order No. 3 and Forward Dane, the phased reopening plan for Dane County. Public health officials predict Dane County may be in the third phase of the plan when World Dairy Expo is set to occur and would have limited outdoor events to 250 people.

“Unwaveringly, we recognize our responsibility is to maintain the health of our community and the safety of all of you as exhibitors, attendees and volunteers and to adhere to the orders dictated by Dane County and the national guidelines from the CDC as they relate to COVID-19,” Bentley said in a release announcing the decision.

Next year's event is set for Sept. 28 through Oct. 2.

Thursday's announcement is the latest in a string of cancellations that have wiped out some of the biggest tourism events in Wisconsin. It also came on the same day that officials in Milwaukee announced that Summerfest, which had been rescheduled to three weekends in September and normally held in late June and early July, was also canceled.

Summerfest, which bills itself as the world's largest music festival, said it has a $186 million economic impact annually and draws between 800,000 and 900,000 people to Milwaukee's lakeshore. Organizers were also set to unveil the new $53 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater during the festival this year.

"Tough decision, but the right one, " Jack Salzwedel, the chairman and CEO of Madison-based American Family Insurance write on Twitter Thursday. "(Thanks) to our partners (at Summerfest) for their thoughtful approach to the 2020 event. See you in 2021."

Other major events around Wisconsin that will not be held this year include the Wisconsin State Fair, scores of county fairs, AirVenture in Oshkosh and Art Fair on the Square in Madison.

The status of the Democratic National Convention set for August in Milwaukee is also unclear as is the Major League Baseball season. The NBA announced a plan Thursday to resume its season on July 31 but at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. That means the Milwaukee Bucks, who are contending for a title, would not play any games at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

