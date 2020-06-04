World Dairy Expo Canceled

World Dairy Expo, the largest convention and exposition in Dane County, will not be held this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Expo's executive committee announced Thursday the event, that brings in 62,000 people from 100 countries for a week each fall to the Alliant Energy Center, will not be held for the first time in its 53-year history. This year's expo had been scheduled from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3
The event fills hotel rooms and restaurants and has an estimated economic impact on the region of more than $50 million.
“Our collective heart is heavy as we share with you that World Dairy Expo 2020 has been cancelled,” said Scott Bentley, the expo's general manager. “We know how much this hurts; we feel it, too. Please know other options were explored and considered by the World Dairy Expo Executive Committee and staff.”
Part of the reasoning from the executive committee came from the fact that the Alliant Energy Center is a county-owned facility that falls under the jurisdiction of Emergency Order No. 3 and Forward Dane, the phased reopening plan for Dane County. Public health officials predict Dane County may be in the third phase of the plan when World Dairy Expo is set to occur and would have limited outdoor events to 250 people.
“Unwaveringly, we recognize our responsibility is to maintain the health of our community and the safety of all of you as exhibitors, attendees and volunteers and to adhere to the orders dictated by Dane County and the national guidelines from the CDC as they relate to COVID-19,” Bentley said in a release announcing the decision.
Next year's event is set for Sept. 28 through Oct. 2.
Thursday's announcement is the latest in a string of cancellations that have wiped out some of the biggest tourism events in Wisconsin. It also came on the same day that officials in Milwaukee announced that Summerfest, which had been rescheduled to three weekends in September and normally held in late June and early July, was also canceled.
Summerfest, which bills itself as the world's largest music festival, said it has a $186 million economic impact annually and draws between 800,000 and 900,000 people to Milwaukee's lakeshore. Organizers were also set to unveil the new $53 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater during the festival this year.
"Tough decision, but the right one, " Jack Salzwedel, the chairman and CEO of Madison-based American Family Insurance write on Twitter Thursday. "(Thanks) to our partners (at Summerfest) for their thoughtful approach to the 2020 event. See you in 2021."
Other major events around Wisconsin that will not be held this year include the Wisconsin State Fair, scores of county fairs, AirVenture in Oshkosh and Art Fair on the Square in Madison.
The status of the Democratic National Convention set for August in Milwaukee is also unclear as is the Major League Baseball season. The NBA announced a plan Thursday to resume its season on July 31 but at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. That means the Milwaukee Bucks, who are contending for a title, would not play any games at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.
This story is developing and will be updated.
COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic
Honoring Essential Workers
Spacing out customers
Getting a tattoo
Memorial Day ceremony
Memorial Day weekend
Memorial Day weekend
Salons Opening
Fitness openings
Duck Pond Drive-In
Memorial Union crowd
Child care at YMCA
Bikers on Arboretum Drive
Brittingham Boats
Restaurant open
COVID-19 businesses reopen
Restaurant, bars reopen
Dentist with patient
Dane County institutes order
Carry-out food
Small retailers reopening
Shoe store reopening
COVID 19 testing site
COVID 19 testing site
UW-Madison virtual graduation
Monona Library Curbside
COVID-19 meat
Homeless in parks
UW Commencement
River Food Pantry
Dane County tourism
"Outside Looking In: A Drive-Thru Exhibition"
COVID-19 Menards
Covid Assembly Hearing
UW furloughs
Stay safe, Badgers
Celebrating 103 - From a distance
COVID-19 protest
COVID-19 candle installation
COVID-19 candle installation
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
Covid Public Employees
Act of Appreciation
Brazelton with video screen
Saris stays busy
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Metro Transit Butler
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Entryway
Face shields
Rent strike
Carwash
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Chad Backes
Lori and Chris Robson
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
COVID-19 News conference
