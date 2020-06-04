World Dairy Expo Canceled

World Dairy Expo, the largest convention and exposition in Dane County, will not be held this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Expo's executive committee announced Thursday the event, that brings in 62,000 people from 100 countries for a week each fall to the Alliant Energy Center, will not be held for the first time in its 53-year history. This year's expo had been scheduled from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3

The event fills hotel rooms and restaurants and has an estimated economic impact on the region of more than $50 million.

“Our collective heart is heavy as we share with you that World Dairy Expo 2020 has been cancelled,” said Scott Bentley, the expo's general manager. “We know how much this hurts; we feel it, too. Please know other options were explored and considered by the World Dairy Expo Executive Committee and staff.”

Part of the reasoning from the executive committee came from the fact that the Alliant Energy Center is a county-owned facility that falls under the jurisdiction of Emergency Order No. 3 and Forward Dane, the phased reopening plan for Dane County. Public health officials predict Dane County may be in the third phase of the plan when World Dairy Expo is set to occur and would have limited outdoor events to 250 people.