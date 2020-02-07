World Championship Cheese Contest sets another record for entries

When the World Championship Cheese Contest is held next month in Madison it will mark another record for the growing event.

Officials with the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association announced Friday that 3,667 entries have been received for the contest that will run March 3-5 and draw competitors and judges from around the world to Monona Terrace. The contest, held every other year opposite the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest in Green Bay, drew a record 3,402 entries in 2018 with this year's event drawing entries from 26 countries and 36 U.S. states.

“Both in the U.S. and around the world, our contest’s gold medal on the labels of award-winning cheese drives consumer purchases and boosts sales,” said Kirsten Strohmenger, the contest's manager. “Our contest offers them the chance at a lucrative title with a guarantee of fair and impartial technical evaluation from a team of internationally-renowned judges.”

This year's contest includes 132 classes, up from 121 classes in 2018. New categories this year include those for dried milk and whey powders, which received 103 submissions. An “extra-aged Gouda” classification "brought in a notable spike" of Gouda submissions, which increased by 35 percent compared to 2018, Strohmenger said.