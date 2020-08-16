Workforce equality could take step back as mothers balance work and child care

“There’s an implicit bias, when you see that gap in employment,” Deller said.

Child care crisis

While the rising cost of child care has long been seen by lawmakers as a women’s issue or family issue, it is now being seen as a broader issue facing economic and workforce stability as well, Conroy said.

Employers may start focusing on child care benefits to attract or keep employees as well, Conroy said.

Major Dane County employers, such as CUNA Mutual Group and American Family Insurance, are continuing to allow employees to work from home, and are allowing parents to shift their work schedules or pare back hours to work part-time to care for children.

Hard choices

For real estate agent Jamie Miller, there aren’t options to work from home — she has to work in-person with clients who are selling and buying homes. While her husband works from home and can be the responsible guardian for the kids while she is working with clients, Miller said she will still have to take on fewer clients this year because of the responsibility of child care.