Work like it’s 2020: Staffing shortages, closures and remote work make a comeback

Brennan Nardi is exhausted.
Nardi, owner of Harmony Bar and Grill on Madison's East Side, has worked countless hours in recent weeks to cover for the rising number of employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus — part of a national surge driven by the highly-transmissible omicron variant.
Now, Nardi is looking to go from pouring shots to dispensing them. She's been in talks with fellow business owners and the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce to see about setting up a booster vaccination clinic in Madison's Atwood neighborhood, where her bar is located.
It's been difficult to get her employees boosted amid skepticism about the effectiveness of the extra shots, something she suspects may be an obstacle at other establishments (COVID-19 vaccines work well to prevent serious illness, but their effectiveness wanes over time). She doesn't know yet when the clinic might get off the ground, but The Barrymore Theatre has agreed to help host it, and the Goodman Community Center will help promote it.
While the surge has once again filled hospital beds to capacity, prompted the Alliant Energy Center to reopen a community testing site and delayed the start of school in Madison by a week, local businesses are also having to adjust. High COVID-19 case numbers have delayed returning to the office at least until the end of the month, forced retailers and restaurants to either close or reduce their hours, resulted in staffing shortages.
Some, like Downtown restaurant Lucille, Genna's Lounge and Fitchburg's Quivey's Grove have imposed vaccine requirements for patrons.
While 58.2% of vaccinated Dane County residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated and boosted, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County, local daily case numbers have averaged in the thousands.
And despite several studies saying the omicron variant is milder compared to delta, the sheer number of cases is driving up hospitalizations and deaths.
Since Thanksgiving, 12 of Harmony’s 20 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, Nardi said. The staff members don't have the luxury of working from home, and they're anxious about how they'll be able to pay their bills as they isolated, she said.
"I can't in good conscience close and not pay my staff," Nardi said.
One employee has been out since Christmas, Nardi said, adding that the bar has yet to adopt newly recommended isolation protocols by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC recommends that asymptomatic COVID-19 patients isolate for five days — down from the 10 earlier — following a positive test result. If there are still no symptoms after five days, the CDC says the person may go about normal activities while wearing a mask. Guidelines recommend another COVID test, if its possible, to confirm the person is no longer positive.
Zach Brandon, Greater Madison Chamber president, said there's a need for "clear communication from government leaders about what metrics need to be achieved in order to move beyond emergency government orders."
"That transparency enhances trust and compliance with existing orders, while also providing confidence with business decisions in the months ahead," Brandon said in a statement earlier this week. "Greater Madison businesses also need continued support from the community. We all have an important role to play in strengthening our economic and being there for our friends and neighbors."
Lending a hand
As they have throughout the pandemic, some businesses are turning toward helping their fellow entrepreneurs.
Earlier this week, a nonprofit that supports Black female entrepreneurs opened up its Downtown space to Madison School District students whose parents didn't have the option of working from home during the brief return to online-only learning.
And a Fitchburg-based biotech company, which normally researches hormone therapies that slow down the aging process, has spearheaded a community COVID testing effort, operating three sites across Madison.
The Progress Center for Black Women has offered up its space to 20 to 30 students for free, director Sabrina Madison said, and supplied snacks and lunches donated by community members.
The nonprofit and its staff were prepared to accommodate students for up to a few weeks, Madison said.
JangoDx, the diagnostic arm of JangoBio, has partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to set up free community coronavirus testing sites in Stoughton, Madison and Fitchburg.
The testing sites are located at 3162 Highway B in Stoughton, 1511 Northport Drive (Warner Park) and 2997 Yarmouth Greenway Drive. All will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Sunday unless otherwise announced.
It's a project that started in 2020 but stopped briefly over the summer, JangoDx operations director Donald Dawson said. When COVID cases started to rise again in November, Dawson said, the company quickly reopened the sites.
Between Christmas and New Year's Day alone, Dawson said, visitors self-administered over 4,000 COVID tests at the three sites. (Staffers don't administer the tests because they are not medical professionals.)
Staffing woes
Retail and hospitality businesses are also again face staffing woes, this time because so many workers are out sick with COVID-19. Some restaurants have even closed for days at a time.
Downtown Madison's Graze Restaurant was closed this week, starting Tuesday. The farm-to-table restaurant did not respond to a request for comment about the reason for the closure, but a voicemail greeting said the restaurant was "reevaluating COVID-19 protocols for the New Year" before reopening Friday.
Other Madison businesses have reduced their hours of operation to accommodate worker shortages.
Metcalfe's Market, with grocery stores throughout the Madison area, has seen a 20% to 25% increase in coronavirus cases among its staff, said marketing director Darlene Murphy.
"We (now) close one hour earlier (than normal)," Murphy said, adding that the grocer's fresh food departments have the ability to lock up as needed.
"Previously, they've been open until 7-8 p.m.," she said. "Most of them are now closing between 5-6 p.m."
Metcalfe's offers employees monetary incentives to get vaccinated, Murphy said, including a $10 gift card for booster shots.
Circumstances are similar for Madison gift shop Art Gecko, which has just under 10 employees across its three locations.
Two people are needed to cover a typical shift, said manager Skylar Palm, but lately that number has dropped to one, resulting in more hours worked for the owner.
"We have definitely shortened our hours," Palm said, adding the shop has, on average, been closing an hour earlier than the normal.
All of Art Gecko's staff are vaccinated, she said.
Is remote work here to stay?
Across the nation, companies have encouraged employees to work remotely until at least the end of the month. Madison's largest employers seem like they are in no rush to have their employees return to the office amid the current surge.
American Family Insurance is in the process of implementing both a vaccination requirement and coronavirus testing protocol for staff who wish to work on site, said enterprise employee experience associate vice president Kari Lauritsen.
Around 5% of the insurance company's employee-base is required to be on location, she said, and workers who wish to work from home are welcome to do so despite an office reopening that took place Sept. 13.
"Those who aren't vaccinated have the option of taking a rapid antigen test," explained risk and incident management director Johnny Gutierrez, adding American Family also offers COVID safety training for workers.
Madison biomedical giant Exact Sciences and health software company Epic Systems Corp. have taken approaches akin to American Family's.
Both companies implemented vaccination mandates for employees midway through 2021.
"About 40% of our employees work in patient-critical roles that require them to be onsite," said Exact Sciences executive vice president of human resources Sarah Condella. "Some studies show that the risk of dying from COVID-19 is as high as one in six for cancer patients with the virus. That's why, as a company committed to fighting cancer, we require (employees) to be vaccinated."
"Many employees whose responsibilities do not require onsite presence are working remotely on a part- or full-time basis," she said, adding that returning to the office means vaccination, safety training and daily COVID-19 symptom evaluations.
Epic Systems Corp. said it is following all current Public Health Madison and CDC guidelines, in addition to its vaccine mandate. The company's most recent remote work policy requires employees to be on site nine days out of every two weeks.
Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2021 stories
One of the first stories I wrote this year for the Wisconsin State Journal wasn't published last January, but instead at the beginning of September — when I officially took my post as business reporter.
It was about a biotech startup that won the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's Pressure Chamber contest for the novel ways it was looking to prevent cancer — and a coronavirus infection. The week I wrote that piece was when I discovered the treasure trove of story ideas that made up Madison's business community.
For example, the pandemic has spotlighted how partnerships are have seemed to be a favorable strategy for organizations looking to solve complex issues.
I covered that in an article regarding the State Street pop-up shops, or Culture Collectives. Several organizations came together to fill two vacant storefronts in the Downtown corridor, and simultaneously help minority business owners get their venture off the ground.
More ideas were spawned as I saw how Madison's businesses continue to navigate hiring challenges, supply chain shortages and other trials.
But through all that, there's been an apparent optimism for the future.
That's showcased in how Fitchburg biotech giant Promega has conceptualized a way to detect coronavirus particles in wastewater, as well as how Madison biofuel company Virent aided in United Airlines piloting an aircraft using renewable jet fuel for the first time.
