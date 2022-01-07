Work like it’s 2020: Staffing shortages, closures and remote work make a comeback

Brennan Nardi is exhausted.

Nardi, owner of Harmony Bar and Grill on Madison's East Side, has worked countless hours in recent weeks to cover for the rising number of employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus — part of a national surge driven by the highly-transmissible omicron variant.

Now, Nardi is looking to go from pouring shots to dispensing them. She's been in talks with fellow business owners and the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce to see about setting up a booster vaccination clinic in Madison's Atwood neighborhood, where her bar is located.

It's been difficult to get her employees boosted amid skepticism about the effectiveness of the extra shots, something she suspects may be an obstacle at other establishments (COVID-19 vaccines work well to prevent serious illness, but their effectiveness wanes over time). She doesn't know yet when the clinic might get off the ground, but The Barrymore Theatre has agreed to help host it, and the Goodman Community Center will help promote it.