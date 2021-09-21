Wonder Bar to be preserved in new development proposal

The timeline for the new proposal and revised nomination is currently unknown.

In an email to the Wisconsin State Journal, McGrath said he and his development team continue to “evaluate plans for the site but have not made any formal submittals to the City.”

“It could be three months, it could be six months,” Saloutos said. “I know how long it takes projects to get through the planning stage, so I’m comfortable with the ambiguity of that. I have no problems waiting.”

Care for legacy

Moving the Wonder Bar eliminates a lot of hurdles. The building, approximately 48 feet by 48 feet, is estimated to weigh between 800,000 and 950,000 pounds. McGrath has said the bar’s weight eliminates any sites south of the Beltline due to weight capacities of overpass bridges. The current cost of relocation is estimated to be $250,000, but if the bar was moved off the property the cost of preparing a new site, removing streetlights and dealing with trees would make the price tag even bigger.

Pairing the relocation with a landmark nomination is the only way to truly ensure the Wonder Bar’s legacy continues, Saloutos said.