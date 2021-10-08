Women leaders discuss how to make biohealth industry benefit and include all

Also important, Nugent said, is diversifying the set of people conducting those trials — or doing any other type of biomedical research. For her, that means participating in youth science fairs to show kids the range of science careers available, and the range of people making important contributions in those fields.

“Things like clinical trials or epidemiology are not what you think about when you're 12 years old, but they could be really, really exciting careers for kids.

“Young girls tend to think about nursing or medicine, but they may not think about the spectrum of chemistry or medical physics or clinical research,” Nugent said. “Particularly in diverse communities, I think it's really important for people to be able to see people that look like them that are doing really great work and get inspired by that.”

The child of two chemists, Ayesha Ahmed grew up knowing that women could play key roles in science. “I've been surrounded by incredible women that I've been so fortunate to learn from,” said Ahmed, who attended law school and worked in litigation before joining Nexus Pharmaceuticals, the company her parents founded.