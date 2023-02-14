To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce and the fifth anniversary of the organization’s Black Business Awards, the Chamber has rebranded the awards as the Madison Black Gala, a night dedicated to celebrating Black entrepreneurship.
The event will take place Feb. 23 at Monona Terrace, with a "Roaring '20s" theme.
"We really want to continue to bring grandeur and everything that we can to really celebrate our Black-owned businesses,” said Camille Carter, president of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce.
Along with celebrating local Black businesses and entrepreneurs, the gala will be bringing in a historic exhibit and prominent guest speakers.
People are also reading…
The gala will feature the Black Wall Street exhibit from the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, the first time that the exhibit has been shown in Wisconsin. The traveling exhibit covers the history of Greenwood and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. An affluent Black community, Greenwood was once known as America's Black Wall Street. But in June 1921 the area was burned and looted by white rioters and hundreds of Black residents were killed after a 19-year-old Black shoe-shiner was accused of assaulting a white girl in an elevator.
The exhibit is “really an education to learn about Black Wall Street and the thriving components that Black businesses had during the 1920s and the historical demise of Black business and excellence during that era,” Carter said.
It will be a part of a larger Black Wall Street Marketplace that the chamber will host from 2 to 6 p.m. and will highlight a collection of local Black businesses, artists and vendors. The marketplace will be open to the public until 4:30 p.m., after which only ticketed visitors will be allowed.
The gala’s two featured guests are Ron Busby Sr., president and CEO of U.S. Black Chambers Inc., and Opal Lee, a Nobel Peace Prize nominee. Busby will give a keynote address on the state of Black business and Lee will present the legacy award, named after her first cousin and the late Madisonian Milele Chikasa Anana.
Lee is known by many as the “grandmother of Juneteenth” for the years of activism she dedicated to making Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Amani Burris, who is Lee’s second cousin, serves as Lee’s executive assistant and lives in Madison. Burris, who has familial ties to Greenwood, was heartened by the growing recognition of both Juneteenth and Black Wall Street in recent years.
“We have a responsibility to bring it forward not just for Black people, not just for Wisconsinites, but for everybody because Juneteenth is about freedom,” Burris said. “Black Wall Street represents an aspect of economic freedom through the ability to provide for your family.”
The chamber will present seven awards to local Black businesses and entrepreneurs.
The Milele Chikasa Anana legacy award is one of the night’s most prestigious awards, Carter said. According to the chamber's website, the award is granted to “an individual, independent contractor, small business or organization who is a champion of Black-owned businesses, has made a positive impact on the local community, has paved the way for the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs, and has advocated for diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Those interested in attending can buy tickets on the Chamber’s website.
“It's our largest event ever and so we are really wanting people to come out and support," Carter said. "Nominate businesses, come out and visit the marketplace and support our Black businesses, all the while learning a piece of a very important history about Black excellence."
Dean Mosiman's memorable stories from 2021
As the community emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been amazing to witness the creativity, dedication to causes and resilience that give hope and promise. I chose stories that reflect that dynamic, some involving long-held dreams, including pieces about a vision for the next Downtown in the wake of the pandemic and protests against racism, and the Bayview Foundation's plans for redevelopment of low-income housing into what will be one of the coolest neighborhoods in Madison. A proposal for an 18-story housing tower that would have razed the historic Wonder Bar with its gangster lore on the South Side revived a movement to save the building with the final chapters of the saga yet to be written. After fits and starts, the Wisconsin Historical Society chose a site for a long-sought, $120 million museum at the top of State Street. And I was able to document the move of a homeless man from the once sprawling homeless encampment at Reindahl Park near East Towne to the city's first tiny shelter encampment in an industrial area on the Southeast Side.
There's been so much more -- the plight of event venues amid the pandemic, the Urban League of Greater Madison's proposed Black Business Hub and the unveiling of plans for the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, both on the South Side, new investments and initiatives to address gun violence, the coming of bus rapid transit and a transit network redesign.
It will be something to watch so many of these ventures come to fruition in coming years.
With hard lessons from the pandemic and protests, Madison looks to forge a more diverse, inviting Downtown.
The nonprofit Bayview Foundation is poised to launch a $50 million, low-income redevelopment that could become one of the city's coolest neigh…
McGrath Properties original proposal for an 18-million redevelopment, the tallest residential building in the city, would have razed the Colis…
The Wisconsin Historical Society, after picking a site for a new $120 million museum at the top of State Street, unveiled plans that show a gl…
With winter approaching, the city moved the first homeless from a sprawling encampment at Reindahl Park to 30 tiny shelters with heat on the S…