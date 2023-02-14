To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce and the fifth anniversary of the organization’s Black Business Awards, the Chamber has rebranded the awards as the Madison Black Gala, a night dedicated to celebrating Black entrepreneurship.

The event will take place Feb. 23 at Monona Terrace, with a "Roaring '20s" theme.

"We really want to continue to bring grandeur and everything that we can to really celebrate our Black-owned businesses,” said Camille Carter, president of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce.

Along with celebrating local Black businesses and entrepreneurs, the gala will be bringing in a historic exhibit and prominent guest speakers.

The gala will feature the Black Wall Street exhibit from the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, the first time that the exhibit has be shown in Wisconsin. The traveling exhibit educates viewers about the history of Greenwood and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Greenwood, also referred to as Black Wall Street, was a well-known affluent Black community, but in June 1921 the area was burned and looted by white rioters.

Carter said the exhibit is “really an education to learn about Black Wall Street and the thriving components that Black businesses had during the 1920s and the historical demise of Black business and excellence during that era.”

The exhibit will be a part of a larger Black Wall Street Marketplace that the chamber will host from 2-6 p.m., which will highlight a collection of local Black businesses, artists and vendors. The marketplace will be open to the public until 4:30 p.m., after which only ticketed visitors will be allowed.

The gala’s two featured guests are Ron Busby Sr., president and CEO of U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., and Opal Lee, a Nobel Peace Prize nominee. Busby will give a keynote on the state of Black business and Lee will present the legacy award, named after her first cousin and late Madisonian, Milele Chikasa Anana.

Lee is known by many as the “grandmother of Juneteenth” for the years of activism that she dedicated to making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Amani Burris, who is Lee’s second cousin, serves as Lee’s executive assistant and lives in Madison. Burris, who has familial ties to Greenwood, said that it’s incredible to see more widespread recognition of both Juneteenth and Black Wall Street in recent years.

“We have a responsibility to bring it forward not just for Black people, not just for Wisconsinites, but for everybody because Juneteenth is about freedom,” Burris said. “Black Wall Street represents an aspect of economic freedom through the ability to provide for your family.”

The chamber will present seven awards to local Black businesses and entrepreneurs.

The Milele Chikasa Anana legacy award is one of the night’s most prestigious awards, Carter said. According to the website, the award is granted to “an individual, independent contractor, small business or organization who is a champion of Black-owned businesses, has made a positive impact on the local community, has paved the way for the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs, and has advocated for diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Those interested in attending can buy tickets on the Chamber’s website. Because the gala marks the organization's first in-person awards ceremony in more than two years, Carter encourages anyone who is slightly interested to attend.

“It's our largest event ever and so we are really wanting people to come out and support," Carter said. "Nominate businesses, come out and visit the marketplace and support our Black businesses, all the while learning a piece of a very important history about Black excellence."

If you go What: Madison Black Gala, hosted by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce When: February 23 from 6 - 9 p.m. Where: Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive Tickets: GA ticket $100, Table $750 More: https://www.madisonblackgala.com/