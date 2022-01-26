With goals to unionize, Raven Software workers turn to national labor board

An aspiring union that includes 34 workers who ensure the quality of video games for Middleton-based developer Raven Software has turned to the National Labor Relations Board after parent company Activision Blizzard did not meet the group's Tuesday deadline for voluntary recognition.

The workers formed the Game Workers Alliance with the Washington D.C.-based Communications Workers of America last Friday, giving California-based Activision Blizzard until 5 p.m. (6 p.m. Eastern Time) Tuesday to voluntarily recognize the union. Because the deadline set by the alliance has passed, the group will now file a petition with the labor relations board for a union election. The board's Milwaukee-based office confirmed its receipt of the petition Wednesday afternoon.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday night that Activision Blizzard, and Raven Software leadership, called the Raven quality assurance team into a meeting, where the workers were told "they would be split into various departments across the studio, including animation, art, audio, design and engineering and live operations production."

"We carefully reviewed and considered the CWA initial request last week, and tried to find a mutually acceptable solution with the CWA that would have led to an expedited election process," said Activision Blizzard in a statement Wednesday. "Unfortunately, the parties could not reach an agreement."

Activision did not respond to an additional request to confirm that the Monday meetings occurred, but said "across the company, we believe that a direct relationship between managers and team members allows us to quickly respond and deliver the strongest results and opportunities for employees."

The Game Workers Alliance said in a statement Wednesday that they have a supermajority of votes within their department, which means they can form a union without Activision's recognition. If the union gets 50% of the votes within the department, Activision Blizzard must begin bargaining with the group over work conditions.

"Well over 50%" Raven Software workers have signed union cards, said Communications Workers of America communications director Beth Allen Wednesday morning.

"We are deeply disappointed that Raven Software and Activision Blizzard refused to uplift workers rights by choosing to not voluntarily recognize our union in spite of our supermajority support," the alliance said.

Launched in 1990, Raven Software creates several video games under Activision Blizzard, including the profitable Call of Duty franchise. Activision Blizzard, which was bought by technology giant Microsoft for almost $70 billion last week, acquired Raven Software in 1997 for $12 million.

Once the deal with Microsoft closes in 2023, Activision will have been part of what “could be one of the largest tech acquisitions in history,” assuming the purchase survives scrutiny from U.S. and European regulators," according to the Associated Press.

That would make Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox gaming system, one of the world’s largest video game companies.

The workers who unionized said they mainly work on Call of Duty, according to the Wisconsin AFL-CIO. Raven Software has a few hundred employees, so the union is a fraction, but still a large chunk, of the company’s overall staff.

Motivations

Raven Software staff members have been moving toward unionization for a few months. That mobilization was further spurred by Activision Blizzard's layoff of 12 quality assurance testers last December, which prompted five weeks of walkouts among Raven Software workers and other Activision subsidiaries. The testers' contracts are not set to be renewed by Activision Blizzard after their Jan. 28 expiration.

The walkouts, whose participants demanded that the Raven 12 contractors be rehired as full-time employees (and that all 40 Raven Software quality assurance contractors become full-time employees as well), ended upon the formation of the Game Workers Alliance Friday.

Both the walkouts and unionization efforts come as Activision has faced complaints about workplace discrimination and sexual harassment. Raven Software workers have themselves complained of low wages and excessive overtime.

Activision disclosed in 2021 that it was being probed by the Securities and Exchange Commission over complaints of workplace discrimination, and settled claims in September brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The California-based company reached a deal with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to settle the claims after a three-year investigation. The agency said Activision failed to take effective action following employee complaints about sexual harassment, as well as retaliation and discrimination against pregnant staff members.

But Activision Blizzard said last Friday, and again in a statement Wednesday, that it has provided improved pay, benefits and professional opportunities to employees, including those working for Raven Software.

The company said it extended paid time off and expanded access to medical benefits, but did not respond to an additional question about specifics Wednesday.

For Raven’s quality assurance team specifically, Activision has raised the minimum compensation by 41% and transitioned more than 60% of the temporary staff into full-time workers, the company said.

Activision did not respond to an additional question about what minimum compensation rates were for before the increase.

Unionization explained

Under the National Labor Relations Act, employees have the right to unionize in various ways.

And in response to a unionization effort, an employer can't fire or demote employees, transfer staff to another location, contact law enforcement, reduce pay or any other benefit, "make work more difficult or less desirable" or threaten any of the above.

The first step in unionizing is to contact an organizer or set up your own union, said Kayla Blado, acting director and press secretary for the National Labor Relations Board. Subsequent steps include having a majority of coworkers sign unionization cards, and asking an employer for voluntary recognition.

If the employer recognizes the union, bargaining can begin. But if the employer refuses, workers can strike for recognition, or file a petition for union election with the board.

At least 30% employees must show support for the petition, Blado said, and the employer must give notice of its filing to all staff members.

Board agents then seek an election agreement among the employer, union and other parties — setting the time, date and place for balloting and who is eligible to vote either for or against formation of the union.

The subsequent election certifies the union is legitimate if it receives a majority vote of just over 50%. The employer must than start negotiating with the union in good faith, she said.

"The most important thing to (Activision) is that each eligible employee has the opportunity to have their voice heard and their individual vote counted, and we think all employees at Raven should have a say in this decision," Activision said of Raven's unionization effort.

State Journal reporter Emily Hamer contributed to this report.

