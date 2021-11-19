With goals to fill hiring gaps, two Madison startups take top spots at pitching contest

The beginning of the pandemic was also a time of growth for Internship On Demand.

Moldenhauer said he had an internship experience that was “profoundly impactful” for him as a UW-Madison graduate with a mechanical engineering background, so he felt compelled to help fellow students find employment amid COVID-19 — especially those who had lost out on internship opportunities.

He said he pulled up LinkedIn and messaged the career services director at UW-Platteville — a college well known for its engineering programs — to see how he could assist.

Higher wages, more flexibility

Clock’d has evolved to carry out its clients’ recruiting and hiring processes, saving them time and allowing them to focus on other aspects of business, LaPierre said — particularly as restaurants and bars continue to navigate the throes of the pandemic.

To date, Clock’d has helped recruit over 120 employees for its 17-plus businesses, he said. The startup just took its first client from Mequon and plans to expand across the state.