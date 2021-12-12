With $14M award, Madison companies join forces to create mobile COVID test

As more coronavirus variants emerge, the public’s desire for convenient vaccination and testing options has increased.
That’s why two Dane County companies have teamed up to provide a new coronavirus testing option with an emphasis on underserved areas — including health care deserts, as well as some small businesses and schools, especially if they are rural.
It’s an option that also just may help flatten the curve of the next big pandemic.
Middleton-based life sciences company Gilson and Madison biotech startup Flambeau Diagnostics have partnered to create a mobile testing technology called the “Flambeau Rapidx platform,” which is not only meant to diagnose coronavirus, but help with the rapid tracking and tracing of the illness.
Flambeau workers bring the testing technology to the patients with a lab installed inside a van.
The new tech comes as health officials last week announced that the omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa, has been detected in several U.S. states, including Wisconsin.
While early research shows that the variant may present milder symptoms than its counterparts, its number of mutations has drawn much concern from researchers around the world.
Flambeau Diagnostics, founded in 2020, has a relationship with Gilson that spans about a decade, said senior vice president of corporate development Kevin Barrett.
Gilson, with Middleton roots dating back to the 1940s, makes liquid handling products for scientists.
Flambeau, which has seven full-time employees that work at Forward Biolabs on the West Side, was awarded a $14 million contract through the $500 million National Institutes of Health Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics initiative just before launch to develop its mobile testing tech.
The startup was one of 25 winners and 716 competitors commissioned.
But if it weren’t for Gilson, that acceleration might not have happened as swimmingly, said Flambeau chief scientific officer Dave Beebe. The Flambeau team spent 106 days between receiving its cash reward and having a functional test in a van, he said.
The Flambeau test, rather than needing a swab from inside a patient’s nose, is saliva-based, said Beebe, who is also a biomedical engineering professor at UW-Madison. That makes the test less invasive, and therefore more rapid than traditional ones.
Gilson provides the saliva handling component for Flambeau’s test, Barrett said, adding that the company prioritized Flambeau as a partner during the pandemic early on to help mitigate issues with the medical industry’s supply chain — and because the company believed in Flambeau’s mission.
“We fill a niche in the testing landscape,” Beebe said. “On one hand, you have antigen tests and on the other you have PCR tests. There’s some understanding that you can buy the antigen test at Walgreens, and you send the PCR tests away to a lab to get your result back.”
“Both of those have pluses and minuses,” he added.
In an eight-hour shift, a Flambeau worker can process 500 to 1,000 tests, Beebe estimated. A patient drools into a tube, and Flambeau’s tech uses a method to quickly extract virus materials from the saliva. A typical extraction can take up to 30 minutes, he said.
“One reason saliva hasn’t been used much for diagnostics is that saliva is a dirty sample,” Beebe said, adding that Flambeau’s tech is able to infuse a sample with magnetic particles that bind to the virus’ genetic material — and for a lost cost.
And in the past, Beebe said, while there have been mobile testing options using a van, it would take the collected test samples back to a centralized lab location.
Flambeau instead replicates the traditional lab inside the van for an “integrated mobile solution,” he said, which suits areas that don’t have adequate testing facilities.
“One thing the pandemic has revealed is that schools aren’t being provided with the testing they should have,” Beebe said of which areas are underserved. “Lots of regional and rural hospitals have shut down, which has increased the amount of healthcare deserts.”
Going forward, the startup is actively seeking Food and Drug Administration approvals for its test and more opportunities to demonstrate how its technology works.
In November, the startup collected test samples from employees at Salus Discovery, a biotech company located on Madison’s Main Street. The company plans to carry out a weekly testing operation at Monona Grove High School soon.
Once FDA approvals happen, Beebe said, Flambeau is slated to sell its vans to healthcare organizations like the Mayo Clinic, as well as various government entities.
