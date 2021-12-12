With $14M award, Madison companies join forces to create mobile COVID test

Gilson provides the saliva handling component for Flambeau’s test, Barrett said, adding that the company prioritized Flambeau as a partner during the pandemic early on to help mitigate issues with the medical industry’s supply chain — and because the company believed in Flambeau’s mission.

“We fill a niche in the testing landscape,” Beebe said. “On one hand, you have antigen tests and on the other you have PCR tests. There’s some understanding that you can buy the antigen test at Walgreens, and you send the PCR tests away to a lab to get your result back.”

“Both of those have pluses and minuses,” he added.

In an eight-hour shift, a Flambeau worker can process 500 to 1,000 tests, Beebe estimated. A patient drools into a tube, and Flambeau’s tech uses a method to quickly extract virus materials from the saliva. A typical extraction can take up to 30 minutes, he said.

“One reason saliva hasn’t been used much for diagnostics is that saliva is a dirty sample,” Beebe said, adding that Flambeau’s tech is able to infuse a sample with magnetic particles that bind to the virus’ genetic material — and for a lost cost.