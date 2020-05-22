Wisconsin's unemployment rate more than quadruples to 14.1% in April; 385,900 private-sector jobs lost

Then the unemployment rate is believed to have hit around 25%, but only after several years. “This is a totally different egg,” Winters said, in terms of how quickly the job market has collapsed.

In April 2019, the state recorded its lowest unemployment rate ever at 2.8%.

While the economy has been hemorrhaging jobs, DWD has come under increasing fire from the jobless and some lawmakers who say the department hasn’t gotten benefits out to people quickly enough — or at all — and has been slow to provide help to people who have questions or complicated claims.

Satori Nelson, 25, of Sun Prairie, said she was formally laid off from her full-time job as a restaurant manager in Madison at the end of March, and her first claim for unemployment was because she had to self-isolate due to symptoms of COVID-19.

But since then, her weekly claims have listed joblessness as her reason for seeking benefits, and so far none of those checks have come through. She estimates she’s eligible for about $6,300 at this point.

Her husband has continued to work from home, but the couple has a young son and “we’re probably at the point where this month is going to be pretty tight to pay rent.”