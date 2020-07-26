Wisconsin's smallest businesses faced biggest hurdles to get COVID-19 loans, experts say

The program routed money to businesses through banks by guaranteeing the federal government would pay back those loans if the businesses defaulted, and businesses could also have their loans forgiven if they met certain criteria relating to how the money was spent — particularly the amount used for employee paychecks.

Critics say the decision to route the money through banks — which lawmakers said would be quicker than creating a full system through a governmental entity — gave larger businesses a leg up in securing this funding because they had existing relationships with banks or a team of accountants to manage the application process. The smallest businesses had more difficulty jumping through the hoops.

UW-Extension’s Steven Deller said the larger businesses and those with connections — either through previous enterprises or through seasoned investors — could more easily get private loans, if they were needed. Small businesses, which he defined as only having about a dozen employees, wouldn’t have as easy a time.

“The big businesses have the wherewithal to do this on their own,” Deller said. “The small businesses are the ones that need the help.”

Sea of red tape