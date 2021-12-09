Wisconsin workforce challenges highlighted in business group's economic report

WMC officials say the state is also facing slower birth rates, creating additional concern for the coming years.

To address the need for more workers, WMC suggests increased efforts in talent attraction through foreign immigration, such as eliminating the 65,000 cap on temporary employment visas, and boosted efforts to draw more people from other states. One measure that could help on that front is an item in the state’s 2021-23 budget that directs the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to spend $3 million on talent attraction and retention initiatives.

“Not only does the state need to advertise why this is a great state to live and work, but policymakers need to actively work to make it a more attractive place to live and work,” according to the report.

‘Bold reform’

WMC also points to tax cuts as another way to draw more talent to the state. One suggestion includes potentially reducing, flattening or even eliminating the state’s top individual income tax bracket, which is at 7.65% for incomes higher than about $263,000.