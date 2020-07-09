Wisconsin utilities to refund $28.3M in fuel savings; 1.3 million customers to see credits in September

Refund rates vary by utility and customer class based on 2019 sales.

Based on the utilities’ projected September sales, residential customers of Xcel would see the largest refunds, about $13 on average. Average residential refunds would be around $8.50 for Alliant customers and $4.70 for WPS customers.

The PSC voted unanimously to order the refunds, though Chairwoman Rebecca Valcq recused herself from the cases involving We Energies and WPS, whose parent company Valcq worked for before being appointed to the commission last year.

While commissioners said they favor returning funds as soon as possible, they agreed to give MGE more time to work out a rate structure for 2021-2022. Both the Citizens Utility Board and Wisconsin Industrial Energy Group, which are negotiating with the utility, said they are open to using the money to offset a potential rate increase.

If MGE fails to reach a rate settlement by Aug. 31, the utility will have to refund that money in October to its 155,000 customers.

“My instinct is always to give that money back right away to ratepayers, since it is theirs,” said Commissioner Ellen Nowak. “They’ve already started discussion, so I’m willing to allow this to be part of the discussion.”